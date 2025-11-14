How to watch today's Poland vs Netherlands World Cup Qualification UEFA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Poland have a golden chance to shake up Group G in the race for a 2026 FIFA World Cup berth, with two crucial matches left to play.

The stakes couldn't be clearer. A win for the Netherlands in Warsaw would punch their ticket to the World Cup, but for Poland, who haven't tasted defeat on home soil this year, avoiding a loss is the bare minimum to guarantee a play-off berth and keep their hopes of snatching top spot alive. Anything short of three points, though, would likely slam the door shut on their dreams of finishing first.

For Jan Urban's side, this clash represents both a test of nerve and a shot at redemption. The Dutch currently lead the group with five wins and a draw, sitting three points clear of Poland and six ahead of Finland, who have just one fixture remaining and are effectively out of the running for first place. But the equation could flip dramatically, a Polish win in Warsaw would see them leapfrog the Oranje on head-to-head advantage, after the sides played out a tense 1–1 draw back in September.

Momentum is on both teams' side heading in. The Netherlands brushed aside Finland 4–0 in Amsterdam last month, while Poland handled business comfortably with a 2–0 triumph away to Lithuania.

Team news & squads

Poland team news

Poland have found their rhythm under the revamped 3-4-3 setup, collecting four wins from six qualifiers and showing a sharp blend of discipline and flair. Their possession-heavy approach clicked perfectly in their most recent outing, a composed 2–0 victory over Lithuania.

Jakub Kaminski and Sebastian Szymanski thrived out wide, providing width and service for Robert Lewandowski, who led the line in his trademark number nine role. Meanwhile, Michal Skoras and Matty Cash are expected to take charge of the wing-back duties, offering both defensive cover and attacking thrust. In midfield, Piotr Zielinski and Damian Slisz bring energy and balance, linking play seamlessly between the lines.

Netherlands team news

As for the visitors, the Netherlands have looked ruthless on their travels, winning all three away fixtures so far. Ronald Koeman has stuck to his tried-and-true 4-3-3 system, with Donyell Malen and Cody Gakpo flanking Memphis Depay in a dynamic front three. The Dutch engine room remains top-tier, featuring Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, and Tijjani Reijnders, who have dictated tempo and control throughout the campaign.

At the back, Jurrien Timber could get the nod at right-back, while Micky van de Ven partners Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence, a pairing that has quietly formed one of Europe's most reliable rearguards.

