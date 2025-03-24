+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logo
National Stadium, Warsaw
team-logo
watch on amazon prime video
GOAL

How to watch today's Poland vs Malta World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

World Cup Qualification UEFAPolandPoland vs MaltaMalta

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Poland and Malta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Poland will take on Malta in the World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium on Monday.

Poland grabbed a 1-0 win over Lithuania in their group stage opener, with the help of Robert Lewandowski's 81st-minute strike. Malta, on the other hand, suffered a defeat at the hands of Malta and will be hoping to bounce back here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Poland vs Malta online - TV channels & live streams

Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Poland vs Malta kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. G
National Stadium, Warsaw

The match will be played at the National Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Poland vs Malta Probable lineups

PolandHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestMAL
1
L. Skorupski
14
J. Kiwior
4
M. Wieteska
5
J. Bednarek
8
J. Moder
2
M. Cash
10
S. Szymanski
7
K. Urbanski
19
P. Frankowski
11
K. Swiderski
9
R. Lewandowski
1
H. Bonello
18
J. Carragher
22
Z. Muscat
13
E. Pepe
10
T. Teuma
3
R. Camenzuli
6
M. Guillaumier
7
J. Mbong
23
A. Satariano
20
P. Mbong
14
K. Nwoko

3-5-2

MALAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Probierz

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. De Leo

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Poland team news

Poland will be without Torino defender Sebastian Walukiewicz and Inter Milan wing-back Nicola Zalewski, both of whom withdrew from the squad due to injury.

Regular starters Pawel Dawidowicz and vice-captain Piotr Zielinski were absent from the match against Lithuania and remain doubtful.

Malta team news

Malta will be forced into at least one change from the side that pushed Finland to the limit on Friday, as Kurt Shaw received a late red card and is now suspended for this match.

Form

POL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

MAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

POL

Last match

MAL

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

4

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

Useful links

Goal6 promo banner
Goal6 logo

Join GOAL6, Predict Six Matches, and Win £100k!

Play GOAL6
Advertisement