How to watch today's Plymouth vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Plymouth and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will be looking to close the three-point gap to the top of the table when they travel to face Plymouth in the Championship at the Home Park on Wednesday.

Burnley are third in the standings and a big win here, along with defeats for competitors, could propel them to the top of the table. It is not an impossible task to register a big result here, considering the hosts' terrible season. Plymouth have only managed four wins in 27 games this season, and are rock bottom in the league standings.

How to watch Plymouth vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Plymouth vs Burnley kick-off time

Championship - Championship Home Park

The match will be played at the Home Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Plymouth team news

Plymouth's goalkeeper Conor Hazard remains unavailable after encountering another injury setback.

Their defensive concerns are compounded by Joe Edwards' ongoing hamstring issue.

They will need the rest of the squad to step up to avoid yet another difficult matchday this season.

Burnley team news

On the other hand, the Clarets welcome back former Manchester United prospect Hannibal Mejbri, who has completed his three-match suspension.

However, their injury list includes attackers Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, and Aaron Ramsey, along with defender Jordan Beyer, all of whom remain out of contention.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

