How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will take on Liverpool in the Premier League at the City Ground on Tuesday.

The Reds have a six-point advantage at the top of the league standings with a game in hand over their competitors. Arne Slot's team will be confident of extending that gap at the top having lost only one game so far this season.

The hosts have been impressive so far this season and are in third place. They won't be an easy team for Liverpool to deal with.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

The match will be played at the City Ground on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest approaches the midweek encounter with minimal injury concerns. Danilo marked his return from an ankle problem with a brief substitute appearance against Luton, while Ibrahim Sangaré is the only player currently unavailable, also nursing a hamstring injury.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez continues to struggle for form. Adding to his woes, the Uruguayan is suspended for Tuesday’s match after he accumulated his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season.

The Reds are expected to be without only Núñez and Joe Gomez, who remain sidelined with a hamstring issue.

