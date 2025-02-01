How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to bounce back from their first Premier League setback since early December when they host Brighton at the City Ground on Saturday.

That humbling 5-0 defeat to Bournemouth remains the only significant blot on what has been a remarkable campaign under Nuno Espirito Santo, who has orchestrated an unprecedented season for the Tricky Trees. As things stand, Forest are on course to secure a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League—provided they maintain their current trajectory and see out their remaining fixtures successfully. The hosts have racked up 44 points from 23 matches, finding the net 33 times while conceding 17.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion are still in the hunt for European qualification but have work to do, as they sit six points adrift of the top seven. With a significant chunk of the season still ahead, the Seagulls will be hopeful of closing the gap. Roberto De Zerbi's men currently occupy ninth place in the Premier League standings, having amassed 34 points from 23 matches, scoring 35 goals but leaking 31 at the back.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

The match will be played at the City Ground in Nottingham, England on Saturday, February 1, with kick-off at 12:30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Ibrahim Sangare and Callum Hudson-Odoi are expected to miss out for Nottingham Forest. The defensive displays of Ola Aina, Murillo, and Nikola Milenkovic have significantly shored up the backline, providing much-needed stability. Meanwhile, Chris Wood is having a standout campaign in front of goal, netting 14 times so far—his most prolific season to date. The New Zealand skipper's red-hot form even earned him the Player of the Month accolade for October.

Brighton team news

Brighton could be without a host of key players, including Evan Ferguson, Ferdi Kadıoglu, Igor Julio, James Milner, Mats Wieffer, and Jason Steele.

