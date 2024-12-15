How to watch today's Norwich vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley aim to edge closer to an automatic promotion spot as they travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on Sunday afternoon. Sitting third in the Championship table with 38 points from 20 games, the Clarets are just a point shy of second-placed Sheffield United, who hold a game in hand.

Despite being held to a goalless stalemate against Derby in their previous outing, Scott Parker's men remain unbeaten in their last seven league matches, boasting a run of four victories and three draws. This solid stretch of form underlines Burnley as one of the league’s most consistent performers.

The hosts enter this clash off the back of a frustrating 0-0 draw against Portsmouth on Tuesday. It marked their second consecutive match without finding the back of the net, a surprising twist given their recent goal-scoring spree. Norwich racked up an impressive 10 goals across two games against Plymouth and Luton in late November but have since gone quiet offensively.

Currently trailing the playoff spots by five points, a win on Sunday would be a vital boost for the Canaries as they aim to close the gap to the top six before the Christmas break.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Norwich vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Norwich and Burnley will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Norwich vs Burnley kick-off time

Championship - Championship Carrow Road

The Championship match between Norwich and Burnley will be played at Carrow Road in Norwich, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, December 15, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Norwich team news

Norwich are dealing with three injuries ahead of the contest, as Gabriel Forsyth, Joshua Sargent, and Liam Gibbs remain unavailable. However, Spanish midfielder Borja Sainz has been a standout performer this season, netting eight goals in his last 10 outings and proving to be a crucial asset for the team.

Burnley team news

Burnley, determined to extend their seven-match unbeaten streak, will head into this fixture without several key players. Lyle Foster, Manuel Benson, Mike Tresor, Louis Beyer, and Aaron Ramsey are all sidelined for Sunday's encounter.

Despite these challenges, Burnley will look to capitalise on their momentum and remain firmly in contention for an automatic promotion spot, as they aim to close the year on a high note. Both teams have plenty to play for, setting the stage for an intriguing clash at Carrow Road.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links