How to watch today's Norway Women vs Finland Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Norway and Finland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norway Women and Finland Women will be chasing back-to-back wins when they lock horns on Sunday at the Stade de Tourbillon, with both sides eyeing a spot in the Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals.

For Norway, this tournament is a chance to finally shake off their recent European struggles, having crashed out at the group stage in both 2017 and 2022. They got their campaign off to a promising start with a hard-fought 2-1 win over host nation Switzerland, and now have a golden opportunity to punch their ticket to the knockout rounds with a game to spare, provided they beat Finland and Iceland fail to take three points in the other Group A fixture.

Finland, on the other hand, are trying to rewrite their own Euro fortunes after falling short at the group stage in 2013 and 2022. Their 1-0 victory over a 10-woman Iceland side on matchday one has kept them firmly in the hunt, and they’ll be hoping to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since their memorable home campaign in 2009.

Norway vs Finland kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Norway and Finland will be played at Stade Tourbillon in Sion, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Sunday, July 6, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Norway team news

Norway may have a selection decision to make up top. Elisabeth Terland made a solid impact off the bench against Switzerland and is pushing for a start, but Ada Hegerberg will likely retain her role as the lone striker, supported by the electric trio of Frida Maanum, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Guro Reiten.

Finland team news

As for Finland, after a disciplined and defensively sound performance in their opener, manager Marko Saloranta is unlikely to tweak a winning formula, especially with his squad emerging from that win unscathed.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

NOR Last 2 matches FIN 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Finland 1 - 1 Norway

Norway 4 - 0 Finland 5 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

