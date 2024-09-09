How to watch today's Norway vs Austria Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Norway and Austria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norway returns home after an extensive journey to Central Asia to host Austria in the UEFA Nations League on Monday. The matchup in Oslo sees both teams on equal footing, following draws in their respective opening fixtures of Group B3.

An underwhelming 0-0 stalemate against Kazakhstan did little to alleviate the pressure on Norway manager Stale Solbakken, who has faced criticism for failing to fully utilize his skilled squad.

With Erling Haaland leading the attack alongside Alexander Sorloth, supported by Antonio Nusa and Oscar Bobb (when available), and Martin Ødegaard orchestrating from behind, high expectations are placed on Norway. However, they have yet to deliver on these promises.

Similar to Norway, Austria also managed to secure a point on Friday, though their journey was far less extensive, as they travelled to nearby Slovenia.

Ralf Rangnick's men impressed in the lead-up to Euro 2024, and during the tournament itself, they stunned many by defeating the Netherlands to advance as group winners, finishing ahead of both Oranje and France.

A loss to Turkey in the knockout round marked only their third defeat in 13 competitive outings, with France and Belgium being the only other teams to defeat Das Team during that impressive stretch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Norway and Austria will be available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay.

Norway vs Austria kick-off time

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Ullevaal Stadion

The match will be played at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, on Monday, September 9, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Norway team news

Despite the uninspiring display in Almaty, Norway boss Stale Solbakken is expected to maintain his current lineup, as it was already as strong as Norway could deploy. The only likely adjustment could be the inclusion of Fulham's new signing, Sander Berge, who was a substitute on Friday, potentially replacing Patrick Berg of Bodo/Glimt.

Martin Odegaard is set to retain the captain's armband, while Erling Haaland will seek to get back on the scoresheet after being stifled by the Kazakhstan defense.

Haaland's Manchester City teammate, Oscar Bobb, is a notable absentee due to a severe leg injury. However, Solbakken can still rely on AlexandSorloth and Antonio Nusa in attack, with the expectation that they will flank Norway's star player in this match.

Norway possible XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Ostigard, Hanche-Olsen, Wolfe; Myhre, Berge, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nyland, Selvik, Dyngeland Defenders: Ryerson, Østigård, Ajer, Pedersen, Bjørkan, Daland, Hanche-Olsen, Wolfe, Sjøvold, Gundersen, Langås Midfielders: Ødegaard, Bobb, Berge, Elyounoussi, Berg, Thorstvedt, Vetlesen, Thorsby, Dønnum, Myhre Forwards: Haaland, Sørloth, Nusa, Schjelderup, Larsen, Botheim, Egeli

Austria team news

Rangnick has largely kept the Austria lineup unchanged since the Euros, with Philipp Lienhart being the sole starter from Germany who was left out this time. Kevin Danso and Michael Gregoritsch are sidelined with injuries, and captain David Alaba is still recovering from a significant knee injury.

As for potential tweaks, Christoph Baumgartner might be introduced into the team, potentially taking over an attacking position from Patrick Wimmer.

Austria possible XI: Pentz; Mwene, Posch, Wober, Prass; Seiwald, Laimer, Sabitzer; Schmid, Arnautovic, Baumgartner

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pentz, Hedl, Schlager, Lindner Defenders: Danso, Posch, Wöber, Lienhart, Querfeld, Trauner, Daniliuc, Baidoo Midfielders: Sabitzer, Laimer, Baumgartner, Seiwald, Wimmer, Stöger, Kainz, Grillitsch, Schmid, Grüll, Mwene, Prass, Weimann, Seidl Forwards: Arnautović, Gregoritsch, Adamu, Entrup, Jakupović

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/11/20 Austria 1-1 Norway UEFA Nations League 05/09/20 Norway 1-2 Austria UEFA Nations League

