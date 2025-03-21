How to watch today's Northern Ireland vs Switzerland friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Northern Ireland and Switzerland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northern Ireland will take on Switzerland in an international friendly match at Windsor Park on Friday.

Northern Ireland are unbeaten in their last four matches, whereas Switzerland are winless in their last five outings. Both teams will be looking to get their squad ready before their next World Cup qualifier later this year and there's enough time for them to experiment and find out the best lineup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Switzerland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Northern Ireland vs Switzerland kick-off time

The match will be played at Windsor Park on Friday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Northern Ireland team news

Manager Michael O’Neill has made nine changes to the squad from their previous UEFA Nations League matches, with notable inclusions being Ross County striker Ronan Hale and Portsmouth’s Terry Devlin, both uncapped players.

Injury concerns have ruled out Liverpool’s Conor Bradley and Sunderland’s Daniel Ballard, but Paddy McNair returns after recovering from fitness issues.

The match offers Northern Ireland a chance to test themselves against a strong Swiss side as they prepare for World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Switzerland team news

Switzerland, ranked 20th in the FIFA rankings, will bring a formidable challenge to Belfast. The team recently competed in the UEFA Nations League but faced relegation despite drawing against Serbia and Denmark.

Having reached the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2024, the Swiss are expected to field a strong lineup as they continue their preparations for upcoming competitive fixtures. There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links