+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Northern Ireland v Bulgaria - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League C Group C3Getty Images Sport
UEFA Nations League C
team-logo
Windsor Park
team-logo
Watch on Viaplay
GOAL

How to watch today's Northern Ireland vs Belarus Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

UEFA Nations League CNorthern Ireland vs BelarusNorthern IrelandBelarus

How to watch the UEFA Nations League C match between Northern Ireland and Belarus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northern Ireland will take on Belarus in the Nations League group game at Windsor Park on Thursday.

Belarus are unbeaten in its first four games but has dropped points. They are a point behind the hosts, who are currently the group leaders. The winner of this tie will be in a good position to cement the top spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Belarus online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay YoutubeWatch here

The match will be shown live on Viaplay YouTube in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Northern Ireland vs Belarus kick-off time

Date:November 15, 2024
Kick-off time:7.45 pm GMT
Venue:Windsor Park

The match will be played at Windsor Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Northern Ireland team news

Bailey Peacock-Farrell remains sidelined due to injury. He has been ruled out of this game.

Jamie Reid, who had been forced to miss the September matches due to a blood clot, is back in action.

The hosts will likely line up with a back three of Trai Hume, Paddy McNair, and Ciaron Brown, positioned in front of goalkeeper Pierce Charles.

Northern Ireland possible XI: P Charles; Hume, McNair, Brown; Bradley, McCann, S Charles, Spencer; Price, Marshall, D Charles

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hazard, Charles, Southwood, Pym, Clarke
Defenders:Bradley, Lewis, Hume, Ballard, McNair, Toal, Spencer, Donnelly, Brown
Midfielders:Charles, Galbraith, Price, Lane, McCann, Saville, Evans, Thompson, Boyd-Munce, Lyons, Johnston
Forwards:Charles, Marshall, McCausland, Reid, Taylor, Smyth, Lavery, Magennis, McMenamin

Belarus team news

Belarus managed to hold the same opponents in their last outing and will be hoping the same lineup can get the job done again.

If they stick with the 3-4-3 setup they used in their previous meeting with Northern Ireland, Zakhar Volkov, Sergei Politevich, and Pavel Zabelin are expected to form their defensive trio.

Belarus possible XI: Lapoukhov; Volkov, Politevich, Zabelin; Kovalev, Yablonski, Ebong, Pechenin; Antilevski, Korzun, Shikavka

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pavlyuchenko, Lapoukhov, Ignatovich, Plotnikov
Defenders:Volkov, Martynovich, Pechenin, Politevich, Polyakov, Karpovich, Pavlovets, Nechaev, Zabelin, Moskalenchik, Parkhomenko, Pigas
Midfielders:Ebong, Gromyko, Yablonski, Klimovich, Kireev, Kaplenko, Korzun, Bocherov, Kovalev, Barkovskiy, Selyava
Forwards:Morozov, Shikavka, Shumansky, Kontsevoj, Antilevski, Bakhar, Melnichenko

Head-to-Head Record

DateHome TeamCompetition
12/06/2019Belarus 0-1 Northern IrelandEURO, Qualification
25/03/2019Northern Ireland 2-1 BelarusEURO, Qualification
28/05/2016Northern Ireland 3-0 BelarusInternational Friendly
15/10/2024Belarus 0-0 Northern IrelandNations League

Useful links

Advertisement