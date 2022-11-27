WATCH: Nightmare for Courtois! Morocco open scoring directly from free-kick cross in 2-0 victory over Belgium

A quick-thinking Abdelhamid Sabiri free-kick caught Thibaut Courtois off guard to score Morocco's first in Sunday's 2-0 win over Belgium.

Ziyech had goal ruled out in first half

Sabiri's cross-come-shot made it 1-0

Aboukhal made it two at the death

WHAT HAPPENED? Having had a free-kick goal from Hakim Ziyech chalked off in the first 45, Sabiri was on hand to beat Courtois again and put Belgium in front in Al Thumama. The Sampdoria midfielder whipped in a low driven cross-come-shot from the Morocco left, beating Courtois at his near post under pressure from defender Romain Saiss.

What a strike by Abdelhamid Sabir to put Morocco out in front 🎯🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/4xpE7f9PDc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 27, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sabiri's clever free-kick put Morocco ahead, before a Zakaria Aboukhal strike in the dying embers completed a huge 2-0 victory over Belgium. The result blows Group F wide open, with Morocco top going into matchday 3 and leaving it all to play for between Croatia and Canada later on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELGIUM AND MOROCCO? A nightmare result for Roberto Martinez's side leaves them needing a win against Croatia on Thursday to be sure of last 16 qualification. Morocco are now in charge of their own destiny, though, only needing a draw against Canada on the same day in order to progress.