Premier League
St James' Park
WATCH ON TNT
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The chase for Champions League football heats up with a blockbuster clash on the cards, as Chelsea head north to face Newcastle United, with both sides dead even on points on the Premier League table.

Eddie Howe and Enzo Maresca will send their sides into Sunday's high-stakes showdown level on 63 points, with only goals scored separating them in the table. For Newcastle, victory would put one foot firmly in next season's Champions League. But if Chelsea snatch all three points on Tyneside, the whole picture could change, leaving the Magpies clinging to fading hopes and possibly reliant on other results.

Newcastle ground out a potentially pivotal point on the south coast last time out, a result that might carry weight come the final standings in just a few weeks. Chelsea, on the other hand, made a statement with a commanding 3-1 win over league champions Liverpool, trimming the gap to Howe's men just in time for this crunch clash.

While Maresca's side first had to navigate a midweek Conference League tie against Djurgarden, Newcastle have enjoyed a full week to fine-tune their plans. With just two home games left in the campaign, Sunday's fixture could be season-defining for both these sides.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League game will be available to stream live online on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Newcastle vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
St James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle and Chelsea will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm BST  on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Team news & squads

Newcastle vs Chelsea Probable lineups

NewcastleHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCHE
22
N. Pope
21
V. Livramento
33
D. Burn
5
F. Schaer
2
K. Trippier
8
S. Tonali
28
J. Willock
39
B. Guimaraes
14
A. Isak
10
A. Gordon
11
H. Barnes
1
R. Sanchez
25
M. Caicedo
23
T. Chalobah
3
M. Cucurella
6
L. Colwill
20
C. Palmer
45
R. Lavia
8
E. Fernandez
11
N. Madueke
7
P. Neto
15
N. Jackson

4-2-3-1

CHEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Newcastle team news

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is dealing with a growing injury list ahead of Sunday's showdown. Lewis Hall (ankle), Matt Targett (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), and Joelinton (knee) are all ruled out. Adding to the concern, both Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier picked up thigh issues in the previous outing and will face late fitness checks to determine their availability against Chelsea.

Chelsea team news

It's not all smooth sailing for Blues head coach Enzo Maresca either. Wesley Fofana and Omari Kellyman have both been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with thigh problems, while Christopher Nkunku is sidelined again due to a minor knock. Mykhailo Mudryk is still serving a suspension, though Marc Guiu could make his return to the squad in time for the trip to St. James’ Park.

Form

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NEW

Last 5 matches

CHE

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

10

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

