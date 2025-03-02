How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Brighton FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Newcastle and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle will take on Brighton in the fifth round of the FA Cup at St James' Park on Sunday.

The hosts are heading into this fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of Liverpool and will be hoping they can recover from that performance with a win here. It won't be easy, though, as Brighton will be confident of picking up what could very well be their fifth win in a row across all competitions.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on the ITV and STV platforms in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Newcastle vs Brighton kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup St James' Park

The match will be played at St James' Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 1.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Newcastle United face injury concerns ahead of their FA Cup clash with Brighton, with striker Alexander Isak’s availability uncertain due to a groin issue that kept him out against Liverpool.

Manager Eddie Howe has also been monitoring Sven Botman and Joelinton, both recovering from knee injuries, though there is optimism regarding their potential return.

Jamaal Lascelles remains sidelined with a long-term injury, leaving Newcastle slightly short in defence.

Brighton team news

Brighton will be without several key players, with Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Igor Julio, James Milner, Ferdi Kadioglu, and Jason Steele all unavailable.

Backup goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is cup-tied, though Bart Verbruggen was expected to start regardless.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hürzeler confirmed that no new injuries have emerged since their win over Bournemouth, meaning the squad remains unchanged for their trip to St. James' Park.

