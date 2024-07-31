This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
France Women 2024Getty Images
Summer Olympics
team-logo
Groupama Stadium
team-logo
watch on discovery+
GOAL

How to watch today's New Zealand Women vs France Women Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Summer OlympicsNew Zealand vs FranceNew ZealandFrance

How to watch the Olympics match between New Zealand and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New Zealand will take on France in the group stage of the Olympics at the Groupama Stadium on Wednesday.

New Zealand must win this final group game to stand a chance of progressing to the next round. For France, a draw will be enough to confirm their seat as they have won a game already in the group stage. Colombia and Canada are also in with a chance in this group so the final matchday will be interesting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New Zealand vs France kick-off time

Date:July 31, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:Groupama Stadium

The match will be played at the Groupama Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch New Zealand vs France online - TV channels & live streams

Eurosport 5Watch here
discovery+Watch here

The match will be shown live on the likes of Eurosport 5 and discovery+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

New Zealand team news

New Zealand’s interim coach Michael Mayne might revamp his midfield by bringing in Wellington Phoenix's Annalie Longo.

Jacqui Hand will be hoping to keep her spot in the lineup after playing for over an hour against Colombia.

New Zealand possible XI: Leat; Bott, Bowen, Stott, Barry; Riley, Taylor, Longo, Kitching; Clegg, Hand

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Esson, Leat
Defenders:Barry, Bott, Bowen, Green, Moore, Foster, Stott, Taylor
Midfielders:Fraser, Jale, Kitching, Steinmetz
Forwards:Clegg, Hand, Rennie, Riley

France team news

France may miss their record goalscorer Eugenie Le Sommer, who sat out the loss to Canada due to an adductor issue.

The Olympic hosts could also be without Wendie Renard, who left Sunday’s match due to an injury.

France Women possible XI: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Mbock, Lakrar, Bacha; Dali, Toletti, Geyoro; Diani, Cascarino, Katoto.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Peyraud-Magnin, Pecaud
Defenders:Lakrar, Cascarino, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Bacha, Bathy
Midfielders:Henry, Geyoro, Toletti, Dali
Forwards:Cascarino, Diani, Katoto, Baltimore

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
10/08/16New Zealand 0 - 3 FranceOlympics
22/11/14France 2 - 1 New ZealandFriendly
07/03/11France 5 - 2 New ZealandFriendly
12/03/09New Zealand 1 - 1 FranceFriendly

Useful links

Advertisement