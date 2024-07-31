How to watch today's New Zealand Women vs France Women Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Olympics match between New Zealand and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New Zealand will take on France in the group stage of the Olympics at the Groupama Stadium on Wednesday.

New Zealand must win this final group game to stand a chance of progressing to the next round. For France, a draw will be enough to confirm their seat as they have won a game already in the group stage. Colombia and Canada are also in with a chance in this group so the final matchday will be interesting.

New Zealand vs France kick-off time

Date: July 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Groupama Stadium

The match will be played at the Groupama Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch New Zealand vs France online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on the likes of Eurosport 5 and discovery+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

New Zealand team news

New Zealand’s interim coach Michael Mayne might revamp his midfield by bringing in Wellington Phoenix's Annalie Longo.

Jacqui Hand will be hoping to keep her spot in the lineup after playing for over an hour against Colombia.

New Zealand possible XI: Leat; Bott, Bowen, Stott, Barry; Riley, Taylor, Longo, Kitching; Clegg, Hand

Position Players Goalkeepers: Esson, Leat Defenders: Barry, Bott, Bowen, Green, Moore, Foster, Stott, Taylor Midfielders: Fraser, Jale, Kitching, Steinmetz Forwards: Clegg, Hand, Rennie, Riley

France team news

France may miss their record goalscorer Eugenie Le Sommer, who sat out the loss to Canada due to an adductor issue.

The Olympic hosts could also be without Wendie Renard, who left Sunday’s match due to an injury.

France Women possible XI: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Mbock, Lakrar, Bacha; Dali, Toletti, Geyoro; Diani, Cascarino, Katoto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peyraud-Magnin, Pecaud Defenders: Lakrar, Cascarino, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Bacha, Bathy Midfielders: Henry, Geyoro, Toletti, Dali Forwards: Cascarino, Diani, Katoto, Baltimore

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/08/16 New Zealand 0 - 3 France Olympics 22/11/14 France 2 - 1 New Zealand Friendly 07/03/11 France 5 - 2 New Zealand Friendly 12/03/09 New Zealand 1 - 1 France Friendly

