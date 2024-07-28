How to watch the Summer Olympics match between New Zealand and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news

New Zealand Women and Colombia Women will both look to claim their first points of the 2024 Summer Olympics when they lock horns against each other at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday.

The Football Fearns are yet to make a significant mark but they will be encouraged by a decent performance, albeit a 2-1 loss, against defending champions Canada the other day. Colombia also lost their opener to hosts France, as they fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat despite mounting an admirable push from 3-0 down at half-time.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New Zealand vs Colombia kick-off time

Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm BST Venue: Groupama Stadium

The 2024 Summer Olympics match between New Zealand and Colombia will be played at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm BST on Sunday, July 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch New Zealand vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between New Zealand Women and Colombia Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Discovery+.

Team news & squads

New Zealand team news

New Zealand are unable to call upon experienced defender Ali Riley, who withdrew from the Olympics on the eve of Thursday’s opener due to injury.

Riley has been replaced in the squad by Wellington Phoenix's Michaela Foster, while Grace Neville has been added to the alternate list.

Interim head coach Michael Mayne could be tempted to make a change to his forward line, with Jacqui Hand pushing for a starting spot for Sunday’s contest.

New Zealand possible XI: Leat; Bott, Bowen, Stott, Barry; Jale, Steinmetz, Kitching, Taylor; Hand, Riley.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Esson, Leat Defenders: Barry, Bott, Bowen, Green, Moore, Foster, Stott, Taylor Midfielders: Fraser, Jale, Kitching, Steinmetz Forwards: Clegg, Hand, Rennie, Riley

Colombia team news

Colombia will need to make at least one change to their lineup, as Mayra Ramirez is suspended following her late red card against France. In her absence, Pavi, who came on as a substitute at halftime in the previous match, is likely to step in and join Linda Caicedo and Usme in the attacking front three.

Defensively, coach Marsiglia may choose to stick with the back four consisting of Carolina Arias, Jorelyn Carabali, Daniela Arias, and Manuela Vanegas.

Colombia possible XI:Tapia; C Arias, Carabali, D Arias, Vanegas; Restrepo, Montoya, Santos; Pavi, Caicedo, Usme.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/12/23 Colombia 1-0 New Zealand Int. Friendly Games, Women 03/12/23 Colombia 0-0 New Zealand Int. Friendly Games, Women 07/08/16 Colombia 0-1 New Zealand Olympic Games Women 17/07/12 Colombia 1-2 New Zealand Int. Friendly Games, Women

