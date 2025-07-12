How to watch today's Netherlands Women vs France Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Netherlands and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France Women and Netherlands Women are set for a decisive showdown on Sunday, with both sides chasing a spot in the 2025 Women's Euros quarter-finals.

Les Bleues currently sit top of Group D with a perfect six points, having edged past England 2-1 before sweeping aside Wales 4-1. They head into the final matchday firmly in the driver's seat. In contrast, the Dutch find themselves in third, three points back, and know only a win over France will keep their hopes alive. That uphill task was made steeper after they were thrashed 4-0 by reigning champions England in their previous outing.

How to watch Netherlands vs France online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Euro match between the Netherlands and France will be available to watch live on ITV platforms.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Netherlands vs France kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between the Netherlands and France will be played at the St. Jakob Park in Basel, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Danielle van de Donk may return to the starting XI after being dropped to the bench against the Lionesses. Head coach Andries Jonker is also considering a tactical shake-up, with veterans Sherida Spitse and Lineth Beerensteyn knocking on the door for starting roles. Up front, Vivianne Miedema remains the Oranje's key threat, having found the net four times in her last four international caps.

France team news

For France, manager Laurent Bonadei is expected to rotate his squad after giving several regulars a breather in midweek. Maelle Lakrar, Sakina Karchaoui, and Oriane Jean-François are all pushing to be reintroduced for this high-stakes encounter. Up top, there’s a strong chance Sandy Baltimore of Chelsea and Marie-Antoinette Katoto of Lyon will be drafted in to lead the attacking line.

