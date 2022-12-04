News Matches
Netherlands

WATCH: Netherlands players and Van Gaal dance their way back into World Cup hotel after last-16 victory over USMNT

Ritabrata Banerjee
11:30 GMT 04/12/2022
Virgil Van Dijk Cody Gakpo Netherlands 2022
Louis van Gaal and his players were jubilant and danced their way back to the team hotel after a 3-1 last-16 win over USMNT on Saturday.
  • Players and coach danced back to hotel
  • Beat USMNT 3-1 in last-16
  • Will face Argentina in quarterfinal

WHAT HAPPENED? A goal each from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries helped the Netherlands ease past the USMNT and book their quarter-final berth. After the win, the exuberant Dutch squad including manager Louis van Gaal were seen dancing to Shakira's famous 2010 World Cup theme song 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)' as they headed back to their hotel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Netherlands, who missed out on qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, had reached the semi-final in the 2014 edition where they lost to Argentina.

WHAT NEXT FOR NETHERLANDS? Van Gaal's men next take on La Albiceleste in a World Cup quarter-final tie on December 9.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (United Kingdom) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (United Kingdom) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (United Kingdom)