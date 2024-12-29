How to watch today's Napoli vs Venezia Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Venezia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will aim to cap off an eventful year on a high note as they continue their pursuit of the Serie A crown, hosting Venezia at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.

Under the guidance of Antonio Conte and following a summer splurge exceeding £100 million in the transfer market, Napoli have emerged as strong contenders in the Serie A title race. This marks a stark turnaround after last season’s disappointment, where the Partenopei slumped to a ninth-place finish and missed out on European competition altogether.

Meanwhile, Venezia endured managerial upheaval during the offseason, losing Paolo Vanoli—the man who secured their top-flight return—to Torino. His replacement, Eusebio Di Francesco, arrives with a less-than-stellar track record, having overseen Frosinone's relegation to Serie B last year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

SSC Napoli vs Venezia kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Venezia will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am ET on Sunday, December 28, 2024.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli team news

Napoli will once again be without the services of Alessandro Buongiorno, who remains sidelined after he suffered fractures to his spine in training. However, the hosts can count on the return of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whose recent knee sprain limited him to a substitute appearance against Genoa.

His availability could see either David Neres or Matteo Politano make way in the attacking lineup, which Romelu Lukaku will spearhead. The Belgian striker has an impressive record against newly promoted sides, contributing to eight goals in his last seven Serie A outings against such opposition.

In midfield, Napoli are set to stick with their tried-and-tested trio of Frank Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, and Scott McTominay, who continue to form the engine room of Conte's system.

Venezia team news

The injury situation for the visitors remains unchanged. Michael Svoboda (ACL), Alfred Duncan (calf), and both Richie Sagrado and Antonio Raimondo (thigh injuries) are unavailable.

Following a rare victory last week, Eusebio Di Francesco is unlikely to shake things up too much. Gaetano Oristanio and Gianluca Busio are expected to retain their roles, supporting lone striker Joel Pohjanpalo, as Venezia look to build on their recent momentum.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

