How to watch today's Napoli vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday's Serie A fixtures will wrap up with a high-stakes clash at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as Napoli host Lazio in a heated grudge match.

With pride and redemption on the line, the home side will aim to bounce back after a demoralizing midweek defeat in the Coppa Italia. Lazio handed Napoli a bitter 3-1 loss at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday, shattering Antonio Conte's aspirations of clinching a domestic double in his debut season at the helm.

Now, Napoli turn their focus to maintaining their stronghold at the summit of the Serie A table, buoyed by a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Torino last weekend. Securing what would be only their fourth Scudetto in history remains the ultimate prize for the Partenopei, who are determined to make a statement in front of their home crowd.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Napoli and Lazio will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports and Bet365.

SSC Napoli vs Lazio kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Lazio will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Sunday, December 8, in the UK.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli team news

Napoli manager Antonio Conte will be without the suspended Mario Rui, while Pasquale Mazzocchi remains sidelined due to injury. However, with no new setbacks, Napoli are expected to go all-out against Lazio. Both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Romelu Lukaku are likely to reclaim their spots in the starting XI after being rested during Thursday's Coppa Italia fixture.

Lazio team news

For Lazio, Marco Baroni's squad is largely intact, with Matias Vecino being the only confirmed absentee. Gaetano Castrovilli has made a return from injury, offering a boost to the lineup. However, there are lingering doubts about Boulaye Dia and Nuno Tavares, as both missed the Coppa Italia clash due to minor fitness concerns.

