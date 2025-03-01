How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona sets the stage for a high-stakes Serie A showdown as Napoli and Inter go head-to-head in a top-of-the-table clash that could shape one of the most thrilling Scudetto races in recent memory.

For a while, Napoli seemed to have the upper hand over Inter, but their form has taken a nosedive. A frustrating run of three straight league draws was compounded by a shocking 2-1 defeat at newly promoted Como last weekend, leaving Antonio Conte’s men in a precarious position.

With Napoli floundering, Inter capitalized, moving a point clear at the summit before this round. The Partenopei cannot afford another misstep, especially with Atalanta lurking just three points behind.

Yet, Inter haven't been firing on all cylinders either. Lautaro Martínez's fortunate header secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over bottom-half Genoa last weekend, a performance that did little to reassure their fans.

However, Simone Inzaghi's side showed more promise in midweek Coppa Italia action, dispatching Lazio 2-0 at Giuseppe Meazza to set up a blockbuster Derby della Madonnina against Milan in the semi-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

SSC Napoli vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Inter will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Saturday, March 1, in the UK.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli team news

Struggling with a shortage of fit and in-form wingers, Antonio Conte has reverted to his trademark 3-5-2 system—a setup he mastered at Inter—and Napoli are expected to stick with that formation again.

The decision to rest Frank Anguissa against Como backfired. While it prevented him from picking up a suspension-inducing booking, he ended up coming on as a substitute and suffered an injury. David Neres and Pasquale Mazzocchi are also unavailable.

Philip Billing, on loan from Bournemouth, is set to slot into midfield alongside Stanislav Lobotka and Scott McTominay in Napoli's engine room. Up front, Giacomo Raspadori is expected to partner former Inter striker Romelu Lukaku in attack.

Inter team news

For the visitors, Marcus Thuram is now fully fit and should reclaim his starting spot alongside Lautaro Martínez, pushing Marko Arnautović and Mehdi Taremi back to the bench.

Matteo Darmian has been ruled out with a thigh strain, joining fellow wing-backs Carlos Augusto and Nicola Zalewski on the sidelines. Meanwhile, first-choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer is still two weeks away from returning.

In midfield, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who converted a penalty against Lazio in midweek, has a strong record against Napoli, scoring in two of his last three league meetings—including this season's reverse fixture and last year's encounter at the Maradona.

