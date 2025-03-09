+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logo
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logo
stream live on bet365
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Napoli vs Fiorentina Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie ASSC Napoli vs FiorentinaSSC NapoliFiorentina

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Desperate to close the gap in the Serie A title chase, second-placed Napoli play host to Fiorentina at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.

The Partenopei trail Inter in the standings, but their Scudetto hopes hinge on a swift turnaround in form. Napoli have failed to win any of their last five league outings, though four of those ended in draws. Prior to that slump, they had strung together an impressive seven-game winning streak in Serie A.

Fiorentina, however, have endured an even rougher patch, losing four of their last five matches across all competitions. That run includes a narrow 3-2 defeat to Panathinaikos in Greece during the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last-16 tie.

Given the extra rest Napoli have had in comparison, coupled with home advantage and a superior league position, they will expect nothing less than three points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

Bet365Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Napoli and Fiorentina will be available to watch and stream online live through Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Fiorentina will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on Sunday, March 9, in the UK.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina lineups

SSC NapoliHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestFIO
1
A. Meret
4
A. Buongiorno
13
A. Rrahmani
22
C
G. Di Lorenzo
6
B. Gilmour
68
S. Lobotka
8
S. McTominay
37
L. Spinazzola
21
M. Politano
11
R. Lukaku
81
G. Raspadori
43
D. De Gea
15
P. Comuzzo
18
P. Mari
6
C
L. Ranieri
2
Dodo
32
D. Cataldi
65
F. Parisi
44
N. Fagioli
27
C. Ndour
10
A. Gudmundsson
20
M. Kean

3-5-2

FIOAway team crest

NAP
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Antonio Conte

FIO
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Raffaele Palladino

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

SSC Napoli team news

A calf injury to Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has opened the door for AFC Bournemouth loanee Philip Billing to slot into the midfield, while David Neres' absence forced Antonio Conte to tweak his setup, shifting from a 4-3-3 to a back-three system.

Fiorentina team news

Meanwhile, Fiorentina must navigate a couple of key suspensions, with Rolando Mandragora and Nicolo Zaniolo unavailable for selection. There are also lingering concerns over Michael Folorunsho and Moise Kean, whose fitness remains in question ahead of the trip to Naples.

Form

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5

FIO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

NAP

Last 5 matches

FIO

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

10

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Goal6 promo banner
Goal6 logo

Join GOAL6, Predict Six Matches, and Win £100k!

Play GOAL6
Advertisement