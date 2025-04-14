+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Diego Armando Maradona
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Napoli vs Empoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie ASSC Napoli vs EmpoliSSC NapoliEmpoli

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Empoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to make it three home wins on the bounce at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli gear up for Monday's Serie A clash against a struggling Empoli side, currently languishing in 18th place. With just a handful of games left in the campaign, every point is crucial—especially for both ends of the table.

Under Antonio Conte, Napoli have been grinding out results without truly hitting top gear. However, that dip in performance levels has cost them ground in the title race, with defending champions Inter now pulling clear at the summit.

For Empoli, the situation is far more precarious. Sitting in the bottom three as matchweek 32 kicks off, the Tuscan outfit have seen their early-season promise fade, slipping into the relegation zone after a string of underwhelming displays.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Empoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Napoli and Empoli will be available to watch live on TNT Sports and Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

SSC Napoli vs Empoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Empoli will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Monday, April 14, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Empoli Probable lineups

SSC NapoliHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestEMP
96
S. Scuffet
5
J. Jesus
30
P. Mazzocchi
17
M. Olivera
13
A. Rrahmani
6
B. Gilmour
8
S. McTominay
68
S. Lobotka
7
David Neres
21
M. Politano
11
R. Lukaku
23
D. Vasquez
35
L. Marianucci
2
S. Goglichidze
21
M. Viti
11
E. Gyasi
5
A. Grassi
10
J. Fazzini
3
G. Pezzella
13
L. Cacace
6
L. Henderson
99
S. Esposito

3-4-2-1

EMPAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Conte

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. D'Aversa

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

SSC Napoli team news

Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will miss out for the hosts due to suspension, having picked up yellow cards in the recent draw against Bologna. Meanwhile, Alessandro Buongiorno (muscle), Leonardo Spinazzola, and Nikita Contini are all sidelined through injury.

Goalkeeper Alex Meret, who missed the Bologna fixture due to illness, remains a doubt and will be assessed ahead of kickoff. Simone Scuffet is expected to deputise again if required.

Up front, Romelu Lukaku remains a crucial figure. The Belgian striker has not only scored 11 goals this term but also leads Serie A with six match-winners—more than any other player—and will look to extend that tally on Monday.

Empoli team news

Empoli boss Roberto D’Aversa faces a long injury list. Tino Anjorin will be monitored after a muscle issue, while Ardian Ismajli (thigh), Christian Kouamé, Marco Silvestri, Nicolas Haas, Pietro Pellegri, Saba Sazonov, Szymon Zurkowski, and Youssef Maleh (all knee) remain unavailable.

Offensively, Sebastiano Esposito leads Empoli's scoring charts with eight goals. Lorenzo Colombo, who has five goals to his name, has also chipped in with two game-winners—double the tally of Esposito in that category. Both forwards will be key if Empoli are to snatch anything in Naples.

Form

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

EMP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

NAP

Last 5 matches

EMP

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

Useful links

