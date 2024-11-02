How to watch today's Napoli vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli aim to keep their impressive momentum rolling in the 2024-25 Serie A season as they welcome Atalanta on Sunday afternoon.

Tuesday's commanding 2-0 win over Milan cemented Napoli's status as serious Scudetto contenders, with head coach Antonio Conte even acknowledging post-match that his side is well-positioned for a title challenge.

Napoli's star duo, Romelu Lukaku and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, both found the net in the first half, sealing another victory and pushing the Partenopei 11 points ahead of Milan in the standings, though Napoli have played one game more.

Last season, the visitors enjoyed a 3-0 win in Naples, ending a run of four straight Serie A defeats to Napoli. While the squad hasn't drastically changed, their cohesion certainly has. Just months later, Atalanta lifted the Europa League trophy, and after a rocky start to this season, they are now beginning to meet expectations with stronger performances.

SSC Napoli vs Atalanta kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am GMT Venue: Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Atalanta will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:30 am GMT on Sunday, November 3, 2024, in the UK.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli team news

With midfield anchor Stanislav Lobotka sidelined due to a thigh injury, Antonio Conte has almost his full squad available for Napoli this weekend and may opt to keep an unchanged lineup.

If so, Billy Gilmour will slot in alongside Frank Anguissa and fellow Scotsman Scott McTominay in the middle of the park, with the usual attacking trio leading the charge. Matteo Politano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are expected to support Romelu Lukaku up front. Lukaku, along with Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, stands out as one of the only players this season to both score and assist on at least four Serie A goals.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka; Politano, McTominay, Kvaratskhelia; Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Contini, Caprile Defenders: Buongiorno, Jesus, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola Midfielders: Gilmour, McTominay, Lobotka, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa Forwards: Neres, Lukaku, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori

Atalanta team news

As for the visitors, Marco Brescianini remains out, joining long-term injuries Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini. Marten de Roon is likely to pair with Ederson in the middle of the park.

In attack, Mateo Retegui has hit form, with four goals in his first five away matches. The Italy striker currently leads the Capocannoniere race by three goals after ten rounds.

Atalanta BC possible XI: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Retegui

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Patricio, Rossi Defenders: Hien, Godfrey, Djimsiti, Kolasinac, Soppy Midfielders: Sulemana, Cuadrado, Pasalic, Ederson, De Roon, Bellanova, Ruggeri, Samardzic, Brescianini, Zappacosta Forwards: Lookman, Zaniolo, De Ketelaere, Retegui

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/30/24 Napoli 0-0 Atalanta Serie A 11/25/23 Atalanta 1-2 Napoli Serie A 03/11/23 Napoli 2-0 Atalanta Serie A 11/05/22 Atalanta 1-2 Napoli Serie A 04/03/22 Atalanta 1-3 Napoli Serie A

