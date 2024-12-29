How to watch today's Motherwell vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Motherwell and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will aim to shake off the sting of their Boxing Day loss in Paisley as they journey to North Lanarkshire to square off against Motherwell.

The Steelmen have enjoyed a largely successful first half of the 2024-25 campaign, amassing 26 points from 18 games with eight wins, two draws, and eight losses. Currently sitting sixth in the Scottish Premiership, they hold a five-point cushion over seventh-placed Hibernian. Motherwell is striving for a top-half finish for the first time since the 2021-22 season, having ended the last two campaigns in seventh and ninth place.

However, they will need to recover quickly from their recent 4-0 drubbing by Celtic, the league's runaway leaders. Hosting Rangers, the league’s second-best side, presents another stern test for Motherwell, who have not beaten their visitors at home since May 2015.

Rangers also have a point to prove following a heart-breaking 2-1 loss to St. Mirren in their previous outing. Despite controlling proceedings for much of the game, Caolan Boyd-Munce's dramatic 93rd-minute winner denied them any points.

How to watch Motherwell vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Motherwell vs Rangers kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Fir Park

Motherwell will host Rangers at the Fir Park on Sunday, December 29, with kick-off scheduled at 5 pm GMT in the UK.

Team news & squads

Motherwell team news

Manager Stuart Kettlewell will be forced to navigate this fixture without several key players. Callum Slattery, Jack Vale, Paul McGinn, and Ross Callachan remain sidelined due to injuries. After the heavy defeat to Celtic, Kettlewell might opt to shuffle his lineup in search of a more resilient performance

Rangers team news

The Gers are grappling with their own injury troubles, as John Souttar, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Rabbi Matondo, and Tom Lawrence are all unlikely to feature. Despite the setback against St Mirren, manager Philippe Clement may stick with a similar starting XI, drawing encouragement from his side's overall dominance in that match.

