How to watch today's Motherwell vs Peterhead Scottish League Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League Cup match between Motherwell and Peterhead, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Motherwell host Peterhead at Fir Park on Tuesday in a Scottish League Cup Group G match.

Motherwell come into the game after a 2-2 draw with Clyde FC, which they won 5-4 on penalties, while Peterhead suffered a 4-2 defeat to Greenock Morton in their opening group fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Motherwell vs Peterhead online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Motherwell vs Peterhead kick-off time

The match will be played at Fir Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Motherwell team news

Motherwell have experienced managerial changes recently, with Jens Berthel Askou taking charge ahead of the new season. Despite the penalty shootout win, Askou will be looking for a more commanding performance against Peterhead.

The Steelmen’s squad will likely feature players such as Andy Halliday, Elliot Watt, Lukas Fadinger, Tawanda Maswanhise, Callum Slattery, and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos. Notably, 18-year-old Lennon Miller remains sidelined due to injury.

Peterhead team news

Peterhead, fresh off a tough loss, will aim to bounce back. They enjoyed a strong League Two title-winning campaign last season but have struggled away from home recently, winning only one of their last five road games.

Key players expected to start include Sebastian Ross, who scored as a substitute in their last match, Oliver Colloty, and Cammy Smith.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links