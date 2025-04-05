How to watch today's Monza vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monza's turbulent and chaotic season is nearing its inevitable conclusion, with relegation to Serie B all but sealed as they prepare to host an entertaining Como side this weekend.

Back in January, Monza decided to part ways with Alessandro Nesta as they languished at the foot of the Serie A table. However, his replacement, Salvatore Bocchetti, barely lasted a month before Nesta was reinstated—only to oversee their confirmed drop to the second tier. The hosts enter this round of fixtures staring at a ten-point gap to safety, and their misery deepened last weekend when they suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against Cagliari in Sardinia.

Meanwhile, under the guidance of former Barcelona and Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas, Como have provided plenty of excitement this season. Their 30 league matches have produced a thrilling 83 goals, making them one of Serie A's most watchable sides. Recent form has seen them solidify their place in mid-table, though they were left frustrated last weekend after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by relegation-threatened Empoli.

Team news & squads

Monza team news

Monza will have to navigate this weekend's clash against Como without several key players, as defensive duo Luca Caldirola and Andrea Carboni remain unavailable, while midfielders Matteo Pessina and Stefano Sensi are also sidelined. Their absence leaves the hosts with a depleted core as they look to salvage some pride in the closing stages of the campaign.

Como team news

On the other hand, Como received a boost with the return of Dele Alli, who is available for selection once again after serving a suspension for a straight red card in his first match back in professional football just before the international break. However, they will still be without Alberto Dossena, as the defender continues his recovery from a knee injury.

