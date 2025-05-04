How to watch today's Monza vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monza's stay in Serie A could officially be over this weekend as they welcome Atalanta to the U-Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Clinging to mathematical hope alone, the hosts sit 12 points adrift of safety with just four games left, and a far inferior goal difference doesn’t help their cause. Their fifth straight defeat, a 2-0 loss at Juventus, further underlined their downward spiral. Having not tasted victory since January, the task of pulling off four wins from four now looks like pure fantasy, especially with so many other results needing to go their way.

Atalanta, meanwhile, stumbled to a 1-1 draw at home against struggling Lecce, but the point kept their unbeaten run ticking along at three matches. Sitting third in the table, Gian Piero Gasperini's men remain in pole position for a Champions League spot, though they can’t afford many more slip-ups with four rounds still to go.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

How to watch Monza vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Monza and Atalanta will be available to watch and stream online live through Bet365.

Monza vs Atalanta kick-off time

The Serie A match between Monza and Atalanta will be played at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy.

It will kick off at 2 pm BST on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Monza team news

Suspended defender Andrea Carboni will need replacing, with either Tomas Palacios or Stefan Lekovic tipped to step in. The injury list continues to grow for Raffaele Palladino, with Kevin Zeroli, Keita Balde, Silvere Ganvoula, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Armando Izzo, and former Atalanta pair Matteo Pessina and Roberto Gagliardini all ruled out.

Atalanta team news

The Bergamo side continues to patch up their defence after a recent injury blip. Stefan Posch could return to the fold this weekend, though long-term absentees Gianluca Scamacca, Sead Kolasinac, and Giorgio Scalvini remain sidelined until next season.

Up front, Mateo Retegui is set to lead the line again after recovering from a thigh issue, he'll be eager to finally break his duck against Monza, having failed to score in 269 minutes of Serie A action against them.

