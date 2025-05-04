+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logo
U-Power Stadium
team-logo
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Monza vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Monza vs AtalantaSerie AMonzaAtalanta

How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monza's stay in Serie A could officially be over this weekend as they welcome Atalanta to the U-Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Clinging to mathematical hope alone, the hosts sit 12 points adrift of safety with just four games left, and a far inferior goal difference doesn’t help their cause. Their fifth straight defeat, a 2-0 loss at Juventus, further underlined their downward spiral. Having not tasted victory since January, the task of pulling off four wins from four now looks like pure fantasy, especially with so many other results needing to go their way.

Atalanta, meanwhile, stumbled to a 1-1 draw at home against struggling Lecce, but the point kept their unbeaten run ticking along at three matches. Sitting third in the table, Gian Piero Gasperini's men remain in pole position for a Champions League spot, though they can’t afford many more slip-ups with four rounds still to go.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monza vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Monza and Atalanta will be available to watch and stream online live through Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Monza vs Atalanta kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
U-Power Stadium

The Serie A match between Monza and Atalanta will be played at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy.

It will kick off at 2 pm BST on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Monza vs Atalanta Probable lineups

MonzaHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestATA
30
S. Turati
13
P. Pereira
22
T. Palacios
5
L. Caldirola
19
S. Birindelli
77
G. Kyriakopoulos
7
J. Akpa-Akpro
42
A. Bianco
11
G. Castrovilli
10
G. Caprari
47
D. Mota
29
M. Carnesecchi
19
B. Djimsiti
3
O. Kossounou
4
I. Hien
13
Ederson
15
M. de Roon
16
R. Bellanova
77
D. Zappacosta
11
A. Lookman
32
M. Retegui
8
M. Pasalic

3-4-3

ATAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Nesta

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Gasperini

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Monza team news

Suspended defender Andrea Carboni will need replacing, with either Tomas Palacios or Stefan Lekovic tipped to step in. The injury list continues to grow for Raffaele Palladino, with Kevin Zeroli, Keita Balde, Silvere Ganvoula, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Armando Izzo, and former Atalanta pair Matteo Pessina and Roberto Gagliardini all ruled out.

Atalanta team news

The Bergamo side continues to patch up their defence after a recent injury blip. Stefan Posch could return to the fold this weekend, though long-term absentees Gianluca Scamacca, Sead Kolasinac, and Giorgio Scalvini remain sidelined until next season.

Up front, Mateo Retegui is set to lead the line again after recovering from a thigh issue, he'll be eager to finally break his duck against Monza, having failed to score in 269 minutes of Serie A action against them.

Form

MON
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

ATA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

MON

Last 5 matches

ATA

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

3

Goals scored

14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

