How to watch today's Monaco vs Benfica Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Monaco and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Benfica return to the Stade Louis II for the second time this season, this time locking horns with Monaco in the UEFA Champions League knockout round playoffs on Wednesday night.

Former Borussia Monchengladbach tactician Adi Hutter has introduced an exciting, attack-minded approach in the principality, but his side have struggled for consistency across all competitions since mid-autumn. They head into this clash on the back of a bruising 4-1 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. Denis Zakaria briefly restored parity after 17 minutes, but a dominant second-half display saw Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and an Ousmane Dembélé brace put the game beyond reach.

On the other hand, former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Bruno Lage continues to steer a Benfica side that, despite the off-field turbulence surrounding rivals Porto and Sporting CP, have failed to hit top gear in the Primeira Liga. The Lisbon heavyweights head into this fixture following two labored 3-2 victories over Estrela da Amadora and Moreirense, capping off a streak of mixed performances across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monaco vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Monaco vs Benfica kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Stade Louis II, Monaco

The Champions League match will be played at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Monaco team news

Monaco have a growing list of absentees, with midfield lynchpin Lamine Camara among the most notable, meaning Soungoutou Magassa could step in against the very club he netted his first professional goal against in November. Defensive options are also thin, as Christian Mawissa serves a suspension following his red card against Inter, while both Jordan Teze and Wilfried Singo remain doubtful.

Up front, George Ilenikhena and Folarin Balogun are still nursing injuries, opening the door for January arrival Mika Biereth to potentially make his Champions League bow. The young forward wasted no time making an impact at his new club, highlighted by a stunning hat trick against Auxerre.

Benfica team news

For Benfica, both Alexander Bah and Manu Silva limped off in the first half of their weekend win over Moreirense, putting their availability in doubt. Angel Di Maria and Arthur Cabral sat out that match due to minor knocks but are expected to be in contention for this crucial European showdown, with the latter vying for a starting spot against the red-hot Vangelis Pavlidis.

Defensive frailties have plagued the Portuguese giants, conceding 12 goals in their last five outings. However, veteran center-back Nicolas Otamendi has done his part to offset those struggles, finding the net in consecutive matches as he continues to lead from the back.

