How to watch today's Moldova vs Norway World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Moldova and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Moldova will take on Norway in a World Cup qualifier at the Zimbru Stadium on Saturday.

Historically, Norway has dominated this matchup, winning four of their five encounters, with one draw. Norway's recent form is impressive, with four wins in their last five matches, including a commanding 5-0 victory over Kazakhstan. Moldova, meanwhile, has shown resilience, securing three wins and a draw in their last five outings, such as a 1-0 win against Andorra. Given Norway's attacking prowess and Moldova's solid defence, this match promises an intriguing contest as both teams aim to improve their standings in the qualifiers

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Moldova vs Norway online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on UEFA.tv in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Moldova vs Norway kick-off time

The match will be played at the Zimbru Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 6 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 4 V. Baboglo Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Moldova team news

The Moldovan team has shown significant improvement recently, having won their last three home matches without conceding a goal. However, they are still seeking their first victory in World Cup qualifying since 2013 and come into this match with a record of no wins in their last 20 qualifiers.

Coach Serghei Cleșcenco will be looking to build on the momentum from their UEFA Nations League campaign, where they achieved automatic promotion from League D. They have no injury concerns to deal with ahead of the clash.

Norway team news

Norway arrive as the favourites for this encounter, boasting a strong squad led by stars like Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard. The team has won four of their last five international matches and has only lost two of their last twelve World Cup qualifying games.

Under the guidance of coach Ståle Solbakken, Norway is under pressure to secure a spot in the World Cup after narrowly missing out on Euro 2024. Their recent form and attacking prowess make them a formidable opponent for Moldova as they aim to kick off their qualifying campaign with a strong performance.

