How to watch today's Molde vs Shamrock Rovers Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Molde and Shamrock Rovers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming to seize the upper hand in their two-legged showdown this month, Molde will play host to Shamrock Rovers at Aker Stadion on Thursday night for the first leg of their Conference League knockout round play-off.

The Norwegian powerhouses navigated their way through the league phase of the competition back in December, while the Irish side put together an impressive six-match campaign in the 36-team group stage, earning their shot at progressing further.

Molde secured their spot in the knockout phase playoffs by finishing 23rd in the standings with seven points to their name. Their path to this stage was anything but smooth, registering two victories and three losses, with goal difference ultimately proving to be their saving grace.

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers etched their name into history, becoming the first-ever Irish club to progress beyond the group or League Phase in European competition.

The visitors haven't been in competitive action since December when they endured a bruising 5-1 defeat to Chelsea on matchday six. By then, their passage to this stage was already secured, but the heavy loss did little to maintain their momentum heading into the new year.

Molde vs Shamrock Rovers kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage Aker Stadion

The UEFA Conference League match between Molde and Shamrock Rovers will be played at Aker Stadion in Molde, Norway.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Thursday, February 13, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 3 C. Oeyvann Injuries and Suspensions 20 R. Gaffney

Molde team news

Having last featured in the Conference League for Molde back in October, Casper Øyvann remains on the sidelines as he continues to battle a persistent knee problem.

A seasoned figure alongside the youthful Ihler in attack, 34-year-old Magnus Wolff Eikrem is expected to take his place in the Norwegian side's starting XI on Thursday night.

Shamrock Rovers team news

Shamrock Rovers are still without long-term absentee Rory Gaffney, with the striker yet to lace up his boots in a competitive match since April 2024 due to a lingering leg injury.

With Poom and Kenny no longer part of Stephen Bradley's squad, the door could open for Daniel Mandroiu and Aaron Greene to stake their claim in the lineup at Aker Stadion.

Once a prolific presence in front of goal for Shamrock, Graham Burke saw his influence wane throughout 2024, but the attacker will be eager to start 2025 by making an impact in the final third.

