WATCH: Mohamed Salah scores THUNDEROUS volley to put Liverpool 4-0 up against pitiful Man Utd

Hal Fish
|
Mo Salah 2022-23Getty
Mohamed SalahLiverpoolLiverpool vs Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedPremier League

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah added to Manchester United's misery as he smashed home a fourth goal against the Red Devils in an Anfield thumping.

  • 10th league goal of the season
  • Equaling Robbie Fowler record
  • Seals a huge three points

WHAT HAPPENED? A brace from Cody Gakpo, sandwiching a Drawin Nunes header, had given Jurgen Klopp's men a comfortable lead.

However, Salah only added to the Liverpool delirium when he blasted home a volley following a swift counterattack following a Man Utd corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was the sixth consecutive game in which Salah has scored against the Red Devils in all competitions, making him the first to achieve such a feat.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? What's more, he also managed to become the joint-leading Premier League goalscorer for Liverpool, moving level on 128 goals with Robbie Fowler. If he can net against Bournemouth next time out, the record will be his own.

How far will Liverpool go in the 2023 Champions League?

35691 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

How far will Liverpool go in the 2023 Champions League?

  • 64%Round of 16
  • 16%Quarter-final
  • 6%Semi-final
  • 14%Final
35691 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW

Editors' Picks