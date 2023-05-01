WATCH: MLS celebrates historic moment in Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids with first female officiating trio

History was made in MLS when the Vancouver Whitecaps’ faced the Colorado Rapids, with three female officials figuring for the first time.

Experienced team of officials

Rewriting the history books

Game ended in a 0-0 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Head referee Tori Penso took charge of proceedings, with Brooke Mayo running the line as assistant referee and Felisha Mariscal filling the role of fourth official. It is the first time in the 28 years of MLS competition that a trio of female officials have been on the field in the same contest. Penso is, however, accustomed to rewriting the history books and turning out under the brightest of spotlights. She became the first female referee to oversee a MLS game in 20 years – following in the footsteps of Sandy Hunt – back in September 2020. She also boasts extensive experience from USL Championship and NWSL fixtures.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Whitecaps and Rapids played out a 0-0 draw at BC Place, but the game was not without incident. In the 78th minute, Penso awarded a penalty following a foul by Javain Brown on Jonathan Lewis, but Whitecaps keeper Yohei Takaoka saved Diego Rubio’s resulting spot-kick.

WHAT NEXT? Stalemate on a history-making night for MLS has extended unbeaten runs for both of the teams involved, with the Whitecaps boasting two wins and five draws from their last seven games while the Rapids have claimed one victory and been held five times in their last six.