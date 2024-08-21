How to watch today's Midtjylland vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Midtjylland will face Slovan Bratislava in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs at the MCH Arena on Wednesday.
The hosts have won four out of their last five matches and will be confident of a good result in the first leg in front of their fans. APOEL Nicosia held the visitors to a goalless draw in the last game but they will be hoping to get back to winning ways in what will be a difficult challenge away from home.
Midtjylland vs Slovan Bratislava kick-off time
|Date:
|August 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|MCH Arena
The match will be played at the MCH Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Midtjylland vs Slovan Bratislava online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
FC Midtjylland team news
Midtjylland continue to be without midfielder Kristoffer Olsson, who has been ruled out due to an injury.
Paulinho, Cho Gue-sung, and Marrony are all sidelined with knee injuries, while Victor Bak and Christian Sørensen remain doubtful due to injury concerns.
Midtjylland predicted XI: Olafsson; Andersson, Diao, Bech Sorensen, Juninho; Osorio, Martinez, Castillo, O. Sorensen; Dju, Buksa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lössl, Ólafsson, Ejeheri
|Defenders:
|Han-beom, Diao, Andersson, Gabriel, Bech Sørensen, OrtízJensen, Juninho
|Midfielders:
|Rømer, Martínez, Askildsen, Bravo, Byskov, Castillo, Sørensen
|Forwards:
|Djú, Brynhildsen, Osorio, Chilufya, Buksa, Gogorza, Kamara, Heiselberg, Lind, Şimşir
Slovan Bratislava team news
On the Slovan Bratislava side, Lukas Pauschek and Adler are unavailable as they recover from shoulder and shin injuries, respectively.
They have no other injury concerns ahead of their away game against Midtjylland.
Bratislava predicted XI: Takac; Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Sharani; Kucka, Bajric, Tolic; Weiss, Strelec, Mak.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mikoláš, Trnovský, Hrdina, Takáč
|Defenders:
|Voet, Kashia, Wimmer, Bajrić, Murár, Medveděv, Vojtko, Blackman
|Midfielders:
|Marko, Mišovič, Weiss, Tolić, Barseghyan, Mateáš, Mustafić, Kucka, Szöke, Savvidis
|Forwards:
|Isaac, Strelec, Marcelli, Mak, Sharani, Metsoko
Head-to-Head Record
This match will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.