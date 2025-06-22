How to watch today's Mexico vs Costa Rica CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico and Costa Rica are set to clash in Las Vegas on Saturday night, with both sides looking to wrap up the Gold Cup group stage with their unbeaten records still intact. With Group A already settled and both teams locked into the quarter-finals, this showdown at Allegiant Stadium is all about bragging rights and momentum.

El Tri cruised past Suriname 2-0 midweek, notching their first clean sheet of the tournament. Cesar Montes bagged a brace, both goals coming from set pieces, while Luis Angel Malagon and his defense kept things tidy at the back. As they close out group play, El Tri will be hoping for more of the same in terms of defensive resilience.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, pulled off yet another comeback victory, edging the Dominican Republic 2-1. Manfred Ugalde coolly converted from the spot and then turned provider, setting up Josimar Alcocer for the winner. That marked back-to-back rallying wins for Los Ticos, who are showing plenty of grit and character.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mexico vs Costa Rica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Concacaf Golf Cup match between Mexico and Costa Rica will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 2.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mexico vs Costa Rica kick-off time

The match between Mexico and Costa Rica will be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, United States.

It will kick off at 03:00 am BST on Monday, June 23, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Mexico team news

Injuries have been a thorn in Mexico's side ahead of the tournament, with Hirving Lozano and Henry Martin sidelined by knocks in training and Jesús Angulo withdrawing weeks prior.

That might prompt Jaime Lozano to shuffle his deck, possibly giving starts to Santiago Giménez and Ángel Sepúlveda as he keeps key players fresh for the knockout rounds.

Costa Rica team news

Costa Rica could also tweak their lineup. Josimar Alcocer, surprisingly left out against Suriname, wasted no time making an impact off the bench and followed it up with another goal in their latest win. Don't be shocked if he's back in the XI.

At the back, Juan Pablo Vargas got the nod last time, but Fernan Faerron is tipped to return alongside Francisco Calvo and Jeyland Mitchell in front of veteran keeper Keylor Navas.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links