Watch: Messi gets standing ovation as Argentina star takes to the stage at Buenos Aires theatre

Argentina star Lionel Messi received a standing ovation as he took to the stage at a theatre in Buenos Aires during the international break.

Messi linked up with the Argentina national team last week for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador, with Lionel Scaloni's side having already booked their place at the tournament in Qatar.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward scored in his country's 3-0 win against Venezuela on Friday before taking some time off ahead of their trip to Ecuador, which he used to go and watch the play 'Inmaduros' with his parents and brother.

Watch: Messi receives standing ovation on stage

After the production had finished, Messi was invited up on stage to take a bow with the cast, much to the delight of the packed-out theatre audience.

Imagina ir al teatro y que entre el público se encuentre Leo Messi 🤯



El argentino disfrutó de su tiempo libre en Buenos Aires antes de viajar a Ecuador para jugar con su Selección 🇦🇷



Terminó subiendo al escenario y siendo ovacionado por todos 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZGsla4i9kS — GOAL en español (@Goal_en_espanol) March 27, 2022

