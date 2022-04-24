Watch: Merseyside derby kicks off as Liverpool & Everton players square up after Richarlison told to 'Get up'

The Merseyside derby kicked into gear on Sunday as a brawl broke out between the Liverpool and Everton players.

The action kicked off at the end of the first half, with Richarlison going down after trying to tackle Liverpool midfielder Thiago.

The game continued despite the Brazilian laying on the floor but play was eventually halted when Abdoulaye Doucoure brought down Fabinho.

Watch as brawl breaks out between Liverpool and Everton players

The Liverpool players reacted to Doucoure's tackle by swarming the Everton players and kick-started a brawl between the two teams.

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was irritated by Richarlison's dramatics as the drama unfolded.

Doing co-commentary on Sky Sports during the derby, the former England international said of Richarlison: "Honestly, get up."

