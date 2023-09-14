WATCH: Embracing the meme! Famed golf lover Gareth Bale added to PGA Tour 2K23 and he's even designed his own course

- Bale added to new video game
- Has designed his own course
- Was criticised during his football days
WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-winger has been added to the game as a playable character and designed his own course, called the Elevens Club.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale is a known golf lover and his devotion to the sport attracted some criticism during his time at Madrid, as it was claimed he prioritised it over playing football. Bale even partnered professional golfer Joseph Bramlett AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California in February this year.
WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? Now that his football days are behind him, the former LAFC star will likely continue to dabble in golf after being added to the video game's roster.
