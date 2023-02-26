WATCH: Master & apprentice – Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag gets trophy-winning hug from Sir Alex Ferguson & Avram Glazer

Erik ten Hag has Manchester United back on the trophy trail, with Sir Alex Ferguson among those to have offered congratulations to the Dutchman.

Red Devils end six-year wait for silverware

Dutch coach a winner in debut campaign

More to come from rejuvenated outfit

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils headed into the 2023 Carabao Cup final aware that they had not landed major silverware for six years. That barren run has been brought to a close, with Ten Hag delivering tangible success in his first season at the helm. He is following in illustrious footsteps, with the legendary Ferguson on hand to offer a congratulatory hug after seeing one of his successors claim a trophy that he won on four occasions when calling the shots at Old Trafford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Avram Glazer was also on hand to congratulate Ten Hag, with the American businessman and his family still in charge at Old Trafford for now – although takeover bids are on the table and a changing of hands off the field could take place at some stage.

WHAT NEXT? While United are relieved to get back to winning ways, there is still plenty for them to achieve in the 2022-23 campaign – with Ten Hag forcing his side into the Premier League title picture while also guiding them through to the last-16 of the Europa League and fifth round of the FA Cup.