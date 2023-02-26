- Brazilian joined from Real Madrid
- Scored at Wembley against Newcastle
- Added winning mentality to Red Devils
WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international midfielder has been a revelation for the Red Devils following his £70 million ($84m) transfer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. Casemiro arrived as a five-time winner of the Champions League and with three Club World Cup successes to his name. He is accustomed to emerging victorious when silverware is on the line, with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final – a game which saw him break the deadlock - allowing the South American to open his account in English football.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro was acquired by United to bring a winning mentality to their squad, with the Red Devils having gone six years without a trophy. That barren run has now been brought to a close, with Brazilian steel at the heart of their midfield.
WHAT NEXT? United are eager to ensure that there are more celebrations to take in this season, with the 2022-23 campaign seeing them sit in the Premier League title race while also making positive progress through Europa League and FA Cup quests.