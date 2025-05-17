How to watch today's Marseille vs Rennes Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Rennes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Marseille have the chance to wrap up second place in Ligue 1 when they welcome Rennes to the Stade Velodrome on Saturday night for their final fixture of the 2024–25 campaign.

L'OM head into the season finale in fine form, unbeaten in their last four and buoyed by a 3-1 comeback win at Le Havre last weekend. They've turned their home ground into a fortress lately, winning six of their last seven at the Velodrome, a trend they'll be eager to continue.

Rennes, on the other hand, may have picked up back-to-back wins, but their away form remains a glaring weakness. They haven't claimed victory in their last seven visits to the Velodrome, and their travel struggles have haunted them all season.

Marseille vs Rennes kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade Orange Velodrome

The Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Rennes will be played at Stade Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Saturday, May 17, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Marseille team news

Marseille will be without Ruben Blanco (ankle) and Ismael Bennacer (groin), both still sidelined, while Geoffrey Kondogbia remains a doubt after missing out last weekend.

Boss Roberto De Zerbi might be tempted to freshen things up, with Luiz Felipe, Quentin Merlin, Amine Harit, and Neal Maupay all knocking on the door for starting spots. Still, given the team’s recent form — three wins and a draw from their last four — the Italian coach may well stick with a settled lineup.

That would likely see Valentin Rongier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Adrien Rabiot pulling the strings in midfield behind an attacking trio of Jonathan Lowe, Amine Gouiri, and Mason Greenwood. The Englishman has 19 league goals to his name and sits just two behind Ousmane Dembele in the race for the Golden Boot.

Rennes team news

Rennes will be without Christopher Wooh, who serves a one-match suspension, while injuries rule out Ayanda Sishuba (hamstring) and Alidu Seidu (knee). Manager Habib Beye could stick with the 4-3-3 setup that helped beat Nice, with Lorenz Assignon possibly coming back into the fold at right-back.

Anthony Rouault, Lilian Brassier, and Adrien Truffert are expected to round out the defence, while Jordan James and Seko Fofana are options to shake up the midfield. In attack, Ludovic Blas and Musa Al-Taamari are tipped to flank Arnaud Kalimuendo, as Rennes aim to spoil the party in the south.

