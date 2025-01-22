How to watch today's Manchester United Women vs Manchester City Women WSL Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL Cup match between Manchester United Women and Manchester City Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women will take on Manchester City Women once again, this time in the quarter-final of the FA Women's League (WSL) Cup at the Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday. These two faced each other in the Women's Super League last weekend and Manchester United won the game 3-2 to keep their good run at the start of the season intact.

Manchester City will be looking for a comeback following that disappointing performance in the league fixture. They are only two points behind the hosts in the WSL and all hope is not lost in this Cup competition as well.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Manchester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on the WSL YouTube channel as well as MUTV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester United Women vs Manchester City Women kick-off time

WSL Cup - Women's League Cup Final Stage Leigh Sports Village

The match will be played at the Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women team news

Manchester United Women head into Sunday’s WSL Cup derby against Manchester City knowing that Geyse will not feature due to personal leave following a family tragedy.

Grace Clinton and Simi Awujo are back in the squad and available for selection. Long-term absentees Evie Rabjohn and Lisa Naalsund remain sidelined.

Ella Toone’s return to form after injury and her resilience through personal challenges have been impressive. Toone scored a hat-trick against the same opponents in the last outing and will be looking forward to more fun in front of goal.

Manchester City Women team news

Vivianne Miedema returned to the squad after recovering from her injury and has now scored in two games in a row. She will want to keep that run going if her team wants to stand a chance of getting past the quarter-final of this tournament.

Alanna Kennedy and Sandy MacIver have left the club in the transfer window but there are no fresh injury concerns in the squad.

