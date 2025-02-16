How to watch today's Manchester United Women vs Crystal Palace Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester United Women and Crystal Palace FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace in the Women's Super League (WSL) at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday.

The hosts are seven points behind league leaders Chelsea and will be eager to keep winning in order to close that gap. They will be confident, as they have won their last five league games.

Palace beat Newcastle in the FA Cup recently but their league form has been concerning. The 12th-placed team is winless in their last five games.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Crystal Palace FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on WSL YouTube channel in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Manchester United Women vs Crystal Palace FC Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Leigh Sports Village

The match will be played at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday, with kick-off at 12pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women team news

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will have to make do without Hayley Nolan and Aimee Everett, both of whom are recovering from injuries.

January signing Aniek Nouwen could be fit enough to make the squad.

Elise Hughes, having recently returned from a lengthy injury layoff, could offer a valuable option off the bench.

Crystal Palace FC Women team news

Manchester United will be without defender Evie Rabjohn, who is sidelined with a knee injury, while midfielder Lisa Naalsund remains unavailable due to an ankle issue.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MAN Last match CRY 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Crystal Palace FC Women 0 - 1 Manchester United Women 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

