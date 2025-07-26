How to watch today's Manchester United vs West Ham pre-season friendly: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Manchester United and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United and West Ham face off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday as the headline clash in the Premier League Summer Series.

Both clubs are seeking a strong start to their U.S. pre-season campaigns after underwhelming league finishes last term, with United revamping under Ruben Amorim and the Hammers consolidating under Graham Potter. This fixture offers both sides the chance to integrate new signings and rebuild momentum ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Manchester United vs West Ham kick-off time

The match will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday, with kick-off at 12 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Manchester United team news

Manchester United arrive Stateside after a disappointing 15th-place Premier League finish and no European football, adding urgency for improvement under Amorim. The squad has been bolstered by the arrivals of Bryan Mbeumo (from Brentford), Matheus Cunha, and Diego Leon - all of whom could feature after appearing in the opening friendly draw with Leeds.

Marcus Rashford is unavailable, having moved on loan to Barcelona, and Lisandro Martinez is travelling but not expected to feature as he recovers from knee surgery. Joshua Zirkzee and keeper Andre Onana missed the Leeds match through injury but are included in the squad. Harry Maguire rejoined the group after a personal matter and could play.

West Ham team news

West Ham, under Graham Potter, are in better spirits after a 3-1 friendly win over Grasshoppers and finished just one point above United in the league last season.

Mohammad Kudus has left for Spurs, leaving a creative void up front. Striker Nicolas Fullkrug is fit despite prior injury worries, but a move for Callum Wilson as backup is not completed in time. Midfielder George Earthy is out with ankle ligament damage, and Crysencio Summerville continues rehab from a hamstring issue and is not expected to be risked.

