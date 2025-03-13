+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
Old Trafford
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Old Trafford plays host to a finely balanced Europa League last-16 showdown as Manchester United and Real Sociedad prepare for their decisive second leg.

The first leg in San Sebastian ended in a 1-1 stalemate, with Imanol Alguacil's side rallying from a second-half deficit to keep their hopes alive ahead of the trip to England. Joshua Zirkzee had fired United into the lead at the Reale Arena, and he led the line again on Sunday when Arsenal snatched a late 1-1 draw against Ruben Amorim's men at this very venue.

That match was played against a backdrop of widespread fan protests against the club's ownership, but on the pitch, United showed resilience against last season's Premier League runners-up. However, Declan Rice’s last-gasp equaliser, which canceled out Bruno Fernandes' first-half strike, may have dented their momentum heading into this crucial European encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa League match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage
Old Trafford

The Europa League match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, March 13, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Probable lineups

Manchester UnitedHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-1-4-1

Home team crestRSO
24
A. Onana
4
M. de Ligt
3
N. Mazraoui
2
Victor Lindelof
11
J. Zirkzee
13
P. Dorgu
17
A. Garnacho
20
D. Dalot
8
B. Fernandes
18
Casemiro
9
R. Hoejlund
1
A. Remiro
5
I. Zubeldia
3
A. Munoz
21
N. Aguerd
6
A. Elustondo
23
B. Mendez
7
A. Barrenetxea
14
T. Kubo
22
B. Turrientes
4
M. Zubimendi
10
M. Oyarzabal

4-1-4-1

RSOAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ruben Amorim

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Imanol Alguacil

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester United team news

Manchester United remain plagued by injuries, with Lisandro Martinez (knee), Amad Diallo (ankle), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Luke Shaw, and Mason Mount (both hamstring) all ruled out. Jonny Evans (muscle), Altay Bayindir, and Tom Heaton (both unspecified) are also sidelined, while young forward Chido Obi-Martin is ineligible.

Further concerns arise as Leny Yoro was withdrawn at half-time in the draw against Arsenal with a foot injury, making him a doubt alongside Harry Maguire (knock). Meanwhile, Amorim remains hopeful that Manuel Ugarte (knock) will recover in time after missing the last two outings.

Defender Patrick Dorgu is suspended domestically but available for European duty and could slot back in at left-back. Amorim faces a selection dilemma in attack, weighing up whether to recall an out-of-form Rasmus Højlund or stick with a more fluid frontline featuring Christian Eriksen and Alejandro Garnacho supporting Joshua Zirkzee.

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, continue to deal with injury setbacks. Jon Pacheco (muscle) remains out, while Luka Sucic (knee) and Jon Aramburu (foot) missed training on Monday, casting doubt over their availability.

There is some good news for the visitors, as Alvaro Odriozola and Arsen Zakharyan have recovered from their respective fitness concerns and could be involved in some capacity. Midfield maestro Martin Zubimendi is also set to start after overcoming the illness that ruled him out of the first leg.

Alguacil is expected to make changes in attack, with Mikel Oyarzabal, Takefusa Kubo, and Ander Barrenetxea likely to be restored to the starting lineup after beginning on the bench against Sevilla. They are set to replace Orri Oskarsson, Sheraldo Becker, and former Manchester City man Sergio Gomez.

Form

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5

RSO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

MUN

Last 5 matches

RSO

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

6

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

