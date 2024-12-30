+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Old Trafford
team-logo
Watch on Sky
GOAL

How to watch today's Manchester United vs Newcastle Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueManchester UnitedManchester United vs NewcastleNewcastle

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will take on Newcastle in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday.

Newcastle will be chasing what could be their fourth win in a row as they prepare to take on the Red Devils. They are seventh in the standings and will fancy their chances of getting a win away from home against the struggling hosts.

The Red Devils have lost four out of their last five fixtures and will be desperate for a good run. They have lost three games in a row and have struggled to deliver good performances this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports Premier LeagueWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Manchester United vs Newcastle kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Old Trafford

The match will be played at Old Trafford on Monday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Newcastle Probable lineups

Manchester UnitedHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestNEW
24
A. Onana
6
L. Martinez
3
N. Mazraoui
12
T. Malacia
4
M. de Ligt
20
D. Dalot
16
A. Diallo
14
C. Eriksen
18
Casemiro
17
A. Garnacho
9
R. Hoejlund
1
M. Dubravka
21
V. Livramento
20
L. Hall
5
F. Schaer
33
D. Burn
8
S. Tonali
39
B. Guimaraes
7
Joelinton
14
A. Isak
10
A. Gordon
23
J. Murphy

4-3-3

NEWAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ruben Amorim

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Eddie Howe

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester United team news

Manchester United will be without Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte for Monday's match, as both are serving suspensions. Fernandes was shown a red card in the game against Wolves, while Ugarte reached the yellow-card limit.

The Red Devils are also missing Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof, and Luke Shaw due to injuries.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle continue to contend with absences, as Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles, Nick Pope, and Emil Krafth remain sidelined. Sven Botman is still unavailable for first-team action but is making significant strides in his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Form

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MUN

Last 5 matches

NEW

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

5

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement