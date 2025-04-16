How to watch today's Manchester United vs Lyon Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Manchester United and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final clash with Lyon hangs in the balance heading into Thursday's decisive Europa League second leg, with everything still to play for in this finely poised tie.

A stoppage-time strike from Rayan Cherki left this tie delicately balanced heading into Thursday's return leg at Old Trafford. The 2-2 draw last week has kept the door wide open, and the French starlet could once again take center stage under the lights in Manchester.

Lyon approached the first leg with freedom and flair, showing little regard for reputations as they pushed Manchester United throughout. While many expect the Red Devils to find a way through at Old Trafford, Lyon are in excellent form, suffering just two defeats in their last 12 matches across all competitions, and are firmly in the hunt for second place in Ligue 1.

As for Manchester United, they followed that European stalemate with a dismal showing at St James' Park, where they were thumped 4-1 by Newcastle. That defeat stretched their winless run to four matches across all competitions, dragging them down to 14th in the Premier League standings and raising the troubling prospect of their lowest top-flight finish since the club's relegation back in 1974.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester United vs Lyon kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Old Trafford

The Europa League quarter-final second-leg between Man United and Lyon will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

The weight of expectation rests heavily on Manchester United heading into Thursday's second leg, with lifting the Europa League now their only realistic shot at salvaging a dismal campaign. Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes impressed early against Newcastle on Sunday, but United faded after the break, a sharp contrast to a rotated side as Ruben Amorim preserved key players.

With Joshua Zirkzee sidelined after picking up an injury, he won't have the chance to follow up on his late strike in the first leg. That leaves Rasmus Højlund, Garnacho, and Fernandes to lead the line.

Defensively, the Red Devils are expected to line up with a back three of Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof, with Kobbie Mainoo potentially stepping into a more influential role in midfield. Luke Shaw and Christian Eriksen offer experienced cover from the bench.

Lyon team news

For Lyon, the absence of promising forward Ernest Nuamah — out with a serious ACL injury — and winger Malick Fofana is a blow. But the Ligue 1 side can still count on the playmaking brilliance of Corentin Tolisso and Rayan Cherki, who wreaked havoc in the first leg with his incisive runs and sharp vision.

Thiago Almada provided a constant threat as well, while veteran striker Alexandre Lacazette is expected to play a key role, whether from the outset or as an impact substitute.

