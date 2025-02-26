How to watch today's Manchester United vs Ipswich Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will aim to halt their dismal home form when they host relegation-threatened Ipswich Town at Old Trafford in Wednesday's Premier League clash.

On their final trip to Goodison Park last Saturday, United clawed back from a 2-0 deficit to salvage a draw against Everton, though they were somewhat fortunate to leave with a point. Another lackluster display from Ruben Amorim's side left them deservedly trailing by two goals, and it could've been worse before Bruno Fernandes reignited hope with a well-taken free kick.

Ipswich's winless streak stretched to seven league games following a 4-1 defeat against Tottenham on Saturday. The Tractor Boys have secured just three league victories this season, though two of those wins have come away from home.

How to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 4.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester United vs Ipswich kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Manchester United emerged from their 2-2 stalemate with Everton without any new injury setbacks but are still missing eight players ahead of Wednesday's fixture. Casemiro could be replaced in the starting lineup by Alejandro Garnacho, while Bruno Fernandes is likely to drop deeper alongside Manuel Ugarte in midfield.

Teen prospects Leny Yoro and Chido Obi-Martin, who made substitute appearances at Goodison Park, could be handed starts at the expense of Harry Maguire and Rasmus Hojlund.

Ipswich team news

For Ipswich, Axel Tuanzebe returns from suspension and is expected to slot in at right-back, replacing Ben Godfrey, who was subbed off at halftime during the 4-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Both Kalvin Phillips and Jens Cajuste are doubtful after sustaining knocks against Spurs, meaning Sam Morsy and Jack Taylor could be drafted into central midfield. Conor Chaplin faces a late fitness check, while Julio Enciso, Chiedozie Ogbene, Christian Walton, and Wes Burns have been ruled out.

