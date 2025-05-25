How to watch today's Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Still licking their wounds after a gutting Europa League final defeat, Manchester United will bring down the curtain on a dismal 2024-25 Premier League campaign with a home fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Ruben Amorim's side fell short once again on Wednesday, slumping to a 1-0 loss against Tottenham in Bilbao—a result that summed up their underwhelming season. Winless in their last eight Premier League outings and with six of those ending in defeat, United are desperate to salvage a shred of pride in front of the Old Trafford faithful.

For Villa, though, the stakes couldn't be higher. Unai Emery's men are still firmly in the hunt for a Champions League berth, and victory at the Theatre of Dreams could seal their seat at Europe's top table.

This Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday, May 25, 2025, with kick-off at 4 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Ruben Amorim has the rare luxury of a near full-strength Manchester United squad to choose from as they prepare to close out a lacklustre Premier League season against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

With nothing tangible left to fight for, motivation might be running low in the United camp. Still, avoiding another slip-up and at least matching Tottenham's result could be enough to spare further embarrassment on the final day.

The only silver lining from their midweek heartbreak in Bilbao was a much-needed injury boost. Joshua Zirkzee, Diogo Dalot, and Leny Yoro all featured in the Europa League final and should be available for selection on Sunday.

Zirkzee made his return from the treatment room against Spurs but may not be ready to start again so soon, potentially handing a rare opportunity to promising youngster Chido Obi, especially with Rasmus Hojlund struggling to find form.

With Matthijs de Ligt still a doubt and Lisandro Martinez the only definite absentee, Amorim could look to freshen things up. Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, Victor Lindelof, Altay Bayindir, Harry Amass, and Manuel Ugarte are all in contention to come into the XI after starting on the bench in midweek.

Aston Villa team news

On the Villa side, Jacob Ramsey is back from suspension, though Unai Emery may be tempted to stick with the side that secured an impressive 2-0 win over Spurs on Friday night. Youri Tielemans faces a late fitness check, while Marcus Rashford—on loan from United—is the only confirmed absentee for the visitors, not eligible to face his parent side.

