How to watch today's Manchester City Women vs St Polten Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Manchester City Women and SKN St. Poelten, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on St. Poelten in the Women's Champions League at the Joie Stadium on Thursday.

City have won their first four games in the group stage and will be confident of winning all their remaining games as well.

The visitors, on the other hand, will be desperate to avoid what could well be a fifth straight defeat across all competitions.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs SKN St. Poelten online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN and TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Manchester City Women vs SKN St. Poelten kick-off time

The match will be played at the Joie Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester City Women team news

Ahead of their Women’s Champions League match against Poelten, City are monitoring the fitness of several key players. Jill Roord and Chloe Kelly are recovering from recent injuries but are expected to be available very soon, if not on Thursday.

Gareth Taylor confirmed that the team is approaching full strength, and the squad is well-positioned to maintain momentum in Group D.

SKN St. Poelten team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Poelten camp ahead of their big clash against City on Thursday. They have lost all their games so far in Group D and will be desperate for points.

