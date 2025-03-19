How to watch today's Manchester City Women vs Chelsea Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Manchester City Women and Chelsea FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City and Chelsea are set to renew hostilities once again, just days after their gripping showdown in the League Cup final. This time, the stakes are even higher, with the two English heavyweights colliding in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final tie.

City's preparations for this crucial stretch have been anything but conventional. The club opted for a managerial shake-up ahead of a daunting four-match stretch against Chelsea, parting ways with Gareth Taylor and reinstating Nick Cushing for a second tenure at the helm.

Cushing's previous spell in charge was laden with silverware, guiding City to four major trophies, including the 2016 Women’s Super League crown, the 2016-17 FA Cup, and a pair of League Cup triumphs in 2014 and 2016. However, his return to the dugout didn’t yield immediate success, as City fell just short in Sunday’s League Cup final, suffering a 2-1 defeat at Pride Park against their London rivals.

For Chelsea, that victory could be the first step toward an unprecedented quadruple. Under Sonia Bompastor, the Blues have been relentless, extending their unbeaten run across all competitions to 28 matches (W26, D2). With an eight-point cushion atop the WSL table and a spot secured in the FA Cup semi-finals, they are firmly in contention for multiple honors. Yet, the Women's Champions League remains the ultimate prize—the most elusive piece of silverware in their ambitious pursuit of dominance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Champions League match between Man City and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN and TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City Women vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

The Women's Champions League match between Man City and Chelsea will be played at Joie Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Wednesday, March 19, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Manchester City Women team news

Manchester City will be without two key figures for this European showdown, as Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp remain sidelined while they recover from knee injuries.

January signing Rebecca Knaak is also a major doubt, having missed the last four fixtures due to a lingering hamstring problem. Meanwhile, City will be sweating over the availability of Bunny Shaw, who was forced off late in Sunday's League Cup final with a minor hamstring concern.

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea, on the other hand, have an extensive absentee list, with Naomi Girma, Sophie Ingle, Maelys Mpome, Kadeisha Buchanan, Sam Kerr, Zecira Musovic, and Femke Liefting all unavailable for selection.

Although Mia Fishel has been back in Chelsea's squad for the last three matches after a lengthy spell out, she won't feature in the Champions League after being omitted from their knockout stage squad. With fixture congestion in mind, Sonia Bompastor may opt to rotate her starting XI, with the likes of Niamh Charles, Maika Hamano, and Aggie Beever-Jones in contention for a place in the lineup.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links